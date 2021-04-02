On Monday, March 29, 2021, Bobby Alvin Allred, rock steady and devoted father and grandfather, beloved brother, uncle, cousin, respected pilot and dear friend for so many, left this earth at the age of 79 as the result of a fatal plane crash. Bobby was born in Floyd County to Claude and Willie Allred and remained a life-long resident of Floyd County, GA and Cherokee County, AL. He served in the United States Army 1957 - 60 as a ham-radio operator, spending time in Germany. He was a member of the NRA and active in several organizations that supported his love of flying and respected by many. In 2019, Bobby was presented with the Golden Gift Award by the Alabama Agricultural Aviation Association celebrating his 50th season as a crop duster pilot. He was a quiet and humble man who left a solid and honest impression on all he encountered. Bobby has always had a passion for flying. He has often said it never felt like work because he was doing what he loved to do. Bobby was preceded in death by his parents, Claude and Willie Allred, and his granddaughter Annsleigh Otting. He is survived by his children, grandchildren, two sisters and a brother, along with many adoring cousins, nieces, and nephews. He was loved and respected all that met him. He will be deeply missed and always remembered. A Memorial gathering drop-in/fly-in will be held at Centre-Piedmont Regional Airport in Centre, AL on Saturday April 3rd from 2:00pm - 5:00pm Central time. At the family's request, please do not send flowers or contributions. They ask that you just keep his memory strong.