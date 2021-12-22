Mr. James Robert Allen, Sr., age 85, of Lindale, passed away on Thursday, December 23, 2021, at a Chattanooga hospital. Mr. Allen was born in Chattooga County, Georgia on January 20, 1936, son of the late John F. Allen, Sr., and the late Angie Costly Allen. He was also preceded in death by a son, Greg Allen, by a great granddaughter, Khloey Allen, by a brother, John F. Allen, Jr., and by two sisters, Nellie Cagle and Louise Duck. Mr. Allen was a veteran of the U. S. Air Force. Prior to retirement, he worked as a pipefitter at Inland-Rome for 35 years and was a member of the Pipefitters Local #766. He was an active member of Park Avenue Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon. Mr. Allen was an avid golfer and from age 63 to age 79 he shot his age every year. Survivors include his wife, Nancy Warren Allen, to whom he was married on June 1, 1956; a daughter, Kristie Allen Jones (Roy), Rome; two sons, Bob Allen, Jr. (Peggy), Aragon, and John Allen (Heidi), Calhoun; a daughter-in-law, Janet Allen; a sister, Linda Wardlaw (David), Cedartown; two sisters-in-law, Mauddaine Baker, and Joan Allen; thirteen grandchildren; nineteen great grandchildren; nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held on Monday, December 27, 2021, at 2pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with Dr. Earl Fowlkes officiating. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Sunday from 5 until 7pm. Pallbearers are asked to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Monday at 1:30pm and include: Active: Grandsons: Brad Allen, Kyle Allen, Jarrod Allen, Austin Norton, Jake Watters, Jamie Kelley, Reed Allen, and Davis Allen. Honorary: Grant Quist and Deacons at Park Avenue Baptist Church. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the arrangements.
