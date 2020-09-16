Mr. John Allen age 65 of Rome, Georgia went home to be with the Lord on September 15, 2020. Services will be Monday, September 21, 2020, at 12:00 noon. Faith Temple Church South Broad Street Rome, Georgia. Mr. Allen will lie in repose from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Viewing will be held from 3-7 p.m. Friday, September 18, 2020, Wright Memorial Mo, Inc. 814 South Broad Street Rome, Georgia. Wright Memorial Mortuary, Inc. of Rome, Georgia has full charge of arrangements for Mr. John Allen.
