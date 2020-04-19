Rex Allen, 84, passed away Saturday April 11, 2020 at his home in Acworth, Ga surrounded by his family. A Memorial Service and Celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Rex was born on Feb. 8, 1936 in Yakima Washington. He came to Rome Ga in 1957 after serving in the US Marine Corp in the Korean War. He would serve as a Fireman on the Rome City Fire Dept. and as a Policeman on the Rome City Police Dept. After leaving the Police Dept (which he loved) he became a Terminal Manager for RC Motor Lines and eventually had his own company with owner/operators. He loved riding his motorcycle and was a great mechanic. He was a great Man, Father, Grandfather, Brother, Uncle and Friend. His family will miss him terribly but know that we will be reunited once again. Rex was proceeded in death by his parents Hallie Lee and Lenore Allen, his brother Bob Allen and one sister Gin Walker and his wife of 47 years Mary Ruth Ely Allen. He is survived by his daughters Tammy Allen of Acworth, Debbie Ontko and husband Joe Ontko of Woodstock and Kristy Ingram and husband Kenneth Ingram of Acworth. Three Grandsons Jonithan Rex-Allen Young and wife Taylor Young of Fairmont, Dalton Young of Marietta and Wyatt Young of Acworth , One Sister Paula Jo Kerr and husband Calvin Kerr of Rome and many nieces, nephews and friends. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the Kidney Foundation in Dad's honor.
