Mrs. Linda Louise Allee, age 80, of Rome, GA, passed away on Sunday, October 25, 2020. Mrs. Allee was born in Floyd County, Georgia on October 8, 1940, daughter of the late Ned Conway Riordan and the late Effie Mae McCraw Riordan. She was also preceded in death by a son, Dr. Anthony Allee, by a sister, Betty RhineHart, and by a brother, Ned Conway Riordan, Jr. Mrs. Allee was an active member of the South Broad United Methodist Church and a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. Survivors include her husband, Dr. Marshall Craig Allee, to whom she was married on June 20, 1960; two sons, Terry Allee and Tim Allee; a granddaughter, Ariana Allee; two grandsons, Tyler Allee and Craig Allee. In accordance with her wishes, Mrs. Allee will be cremated. A private memorial service will be held on a later date. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, makes this announcement for the family.
