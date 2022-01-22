Mr. Tony Michael Alford, age 58, of Rome, GA, passed away on Friday, January 21, 2022, at his residence. Mr. Alford was born in Floyd County, GA on January 17, 1964, son of the late Walter Eugene Alford and Ann Johns Alford. He was a graduate of East Rome High School and was welding contractor. He was a Christian and was of the Baptist faith. Survivors include his mother, Mrs. Ann Alford, Rome; 3 sons, Rodney and Wendell Alford, both of Rome, and Reece Bailey, Silver Hill, TN; a daughter, Reagan Bailey of Silver Hill, TN; a brother, Rickey Eugene Alford (Peggy), Lindale; several nieces, nephews and cousins. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, January 26, 2022, at 2pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel. The Rev. Jeff Dabbs will officiate. Interment will follow in Floyd Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Wednesday from 12:30pm until time for the service. Pallbearers serving are asked to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Wednesday at 1:30pm and include: Dwayne Alford, Gary Alford, Mason Alford, Connor Alford, Chris Alford, Jessie Davis, Chad Johns, and Steve Baker. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.
