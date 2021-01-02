Mrs. Annie Lucille Pierce Alexander, age 85, of Lindale, GA, passed away on Thursday, December 31, 2020, at her residence. Mrs. Alexander was born in Floyd County, GA, on November 17, 1935, daughter of the late George Washington Pierce and the late Minnie Lee Sprouse Pierce. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by 3 siblings, Cleo Harris, Polly Williams and Russell Pierce. Mrs. Alexander was a graduate of Johnson High School. Before her retirement, she worked in Central Supply for Floyd Medical Center. Mrs. Alexander was a member of Sunny Hill Baptist Church. Survivors include 3 daughters, Traci Jones Ledford, Lindale, Nancy Dianne Rogers (Chad), Rome, and Debra Lynn Jones, Rome; 2 sons, Kenneth Eugene Jones (Jody), Cave Spring, and Timothy Lee Jones (Leila), Americus, GA; 8 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; a sister, Mary Ruth Rutledge, Rome; nieces and nephews. In accordance with her wishes, Mrs. Alexander will be cremated and a private family memorial service will be held at a later date. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, makes this announcement for the family.