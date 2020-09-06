Rev. Salomon Alamia, Sr., age 80, of Rome, GA, passed away on Thursday, September 3, 2020, at a local hospital. Rev. Alamia was born in Weslaco, Texas on October 7, 1939, the son of the late Salome Alamia and Paula Silva Alamia. Rev. Alamia served as Pastor of several churches. The last church he pastored was Apostolic Church in Cedartown, GA. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Maria Guadalupe Maciel Alamia, by his sons, Salome Alamia and Salomon Alamia, Jr., and by his daughter, Cynthia Flores. He is survived by his daughters, Celia Reyna of Ruskin, FL, Michelle Cantu and Jessica Alamia, both of Rome; his sons, Manuel Alamia of Atlanta, Israel Alamia, Elias Alamia and Edward Alamia, all of Rome; his brothers, Juan Alamia of Vidalia, GA and Lionel Losolla of Lyons, GA; several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at 1:00 pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, with the Rev. Able Cantu officiating. Interment will follow in Floyd Memory Gardens. Social distancing guidelines will be followed. The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, on Wednesday from 11:00 am until the service hour. Social distancing guidelines will be followed. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, has charge of the arrangements.
