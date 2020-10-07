Mrs. Patsy Ann Maxwell Akin, age 84, of Carrollton, passed away Thursday, October 8, 2020. Mrs. Akin was born March 26, 1936 in Carroll Co., GA, the daughter of Rhudy P. Maxwell and Lucille S. Maxwell. She was preceded in death by her parents and twin brothers, Billy and Bobby Maxwell, and daughter Jane Maxwell Akin, (infant), all of Carrollton, GA. Survivors include her husband of 63 years, Wyndell Akin, Carrollton, GA; children, Jeff Akin (Sherry), Warner Robins, GA, Ann Parker, Fayetteville, GA, and Andy Akin, Rome, GA; grandchildren, Hannah Parker and Rachel Parker, Fayetteville, GA, and Tyler Akin and Scott Akin, Warner Robins, GA; sister-in-law, June Maxwell, Carrollton, GA; cousins, Elaine Gladney Lane, Dallas, GA, Jesse Brown, Cartersville, GA; and special unofficial daughter, Azusa Uchihara Callaway, Roswell, GA; as well as several nieces and nephews. A private graveside service was held at Carroll Memory Gardens, officiated by Dr. Stephen Allen of Tabernacle Baptist Church, Carrollton, GA. The family hopes to have a memorial service at a later time when it's possible to get family and friends together. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the charity of one's choice. Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.almonfuneralhome.com. Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.