Mr. Wilburn Burnis Aker, Jr. was born in Curryville, GA on March 3, 1947 to Jodie Mann and Wilburn Aker. He was the 8th of 11 children born to this union. He attended Stephens High School, graduating in 1965. After enlisting and serving in the United States Army, he went to work for Lockheed Martin. Married to Shirley Anne Mims in 1969, they were blessed to become the adoring parents of 3 adorable daughters. On Thursday evening, August 20th at Advent Health Gordon (Hospital), Burnis departed his earthly home to enter the celestial gates of Heaven. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother- Anthony Aker, Sisters: Patricia Aker, Helen Upshaw, Mamie Griffin and Sally Bryant. Now cherished loving memories will be shared by his 3 daughters: Tanisha Langston of Calhoun, GA (the late Lamar Langston), Tatanya Manson of Stone Mountain, GA (Carl), and Tennille Aker of Calhoun, GA; Grandchildren: Zachary Langston, Lauren Langston, Camryn Polley, Zyan Aker, Aalacia Aker, Brooke Manson and Tanner Manson; Great Granddaughter- Natalie Jade Langston; Brother - Preston Aker (Janie); Sisters: Frances Wise, Laverne Orr, Jacqueline Fletcher and Sheila Edwards; a host of nieces, nephews and cousins; Special relationships: Holly Marshall, Emilee Buncic, The Mims Family, The Leroy Chattam Jr. Family and a special longtime friend, Mr. Donald Reynolds. Home Going Service will be held Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. in the Chapel with Pastor Terrance Mitchell officiating. The family will receive friends one hour before service. His remains will lie in state at the funeral home on Tuesday after 12:00 Noon until the funeral hour. Interment Mt. Zion Baptist Church Cemetery, 256 Church Rd. S.W., Curryville Community. Arrangements by Willis Funeral Home, Inc., Dalton, GA.
