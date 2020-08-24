Jerome K. (G.) Agan, 92, of Cave Spring, died Monday morning, August 24, 2020 in a Rome care center following an extended illness. Mr. Agan was born in Centre, Alabama, on November 18, 1927, a son of the late Alonzo Columbus Agan and the late Molly Florien Morris Agan. In 1973, Mr. Agan became a member and of the Mackey Lodge # 120 F. & A.M., was a Past Master of the Lodge, was Mason of the Year for the 7th Masonic District of Georgia in 1987, and was a member of the East Floyd Chapter #501 of the Order of the Eastern Star. He was a member of the Old Nazareth Baptist Church for over 50 years and had served as a Deacon for many of those. Mr. Agan was associated with several Rome auto dealerships as an auto painter. Mr. Agan was married to the former Era Lee Miller on September 7, 1946, and was preceded in death by her November 5, 2005. Besides his wife and parents, Mr. Agan was also preceded in death by two sons, Travis Agan in 2005, and Larry Agan in 2013; by a grandson, T. J. Agan; by two grand daughters, Chanda Thomas and Shamica Agan; by six brothers, Carlton Agan, Eugene (Pap) Agan, M. C. Agan, Crayton Agan, Wesley Agan, and Plural Agan, and by a sister, Mrs. Haney Belle Rogers Green. Survivors include his daughter, Mrs. Joyce Agan Royal of Rome; two sons, Kenneth Agan and his wife Shirley of Rome and Randy and his wife Sharon of Austell and 10 grandchildren. Three sisters, Mrs. Annie Kerr of McCord's Cross Roads, Mrs. Betty Lee of Leesburg, and Mrs. Reba Crider of Rock Run, and a number of great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews also survive. Graveside services for Mr. Agan will be held Thursday, August 27, 2020, at 11:00 AM CDT at the family lot of the Old Nazareth Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Greg Robinson and Rev. Barry Rogers, Jr. officiating. Grandsons will serve as pallbearers. CDC social distancing guidelines will apply. For those wishing to come by, Mr. Agan will lie in state at John House's Cave Spring Chapel on Wednesday from 5:00 until 8:00 P.M. Flowers will be accepted, but the family would appreciate memorials be made to the Old Nazareth Baptist Church. John House's Cave Spring Chapel
To plant a tree in memory of Jerome Agan as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.