Mrs. Betty "Marie" Cleveland Agan, age 85, of Aragon, GA, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, January 12, 2021, at her residence. Mrs. Agan was born in Cartersville, GA on April 28, 1935, daughter of the late Henry Cleveland and the late Lela Popham Cleveland. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her loving husband, Edwin Billy Agan, by 2 sons, Edwin Phil Agan and Don Anthony Agan, and by 8 siblings. Before her retirement, Mrs. Agan was a Chef at Northwest Regional Hospital for many years. She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star and of Flint Hill Baptist Church. Marie was a loving wife, mother, sister, nanny and "Puddin" as she was called by those closest to her. She loved having a big family and enjoyed them filling her home. Marie married her sweetheart, Edwin, and they shared a life full of love and laughter. She was a great friend to everyone she met. All were welcomed in her home where you would get a big glass of sweet tea and never leave hungry. Survivors include her daughter, Debbie Agan, Aragon; 2 grandchildren, Jenna Agan Wilson (Michael), Rome, and Jason Agan, Duluth; daughter-in-law, Dondra Spears Agan, Aragon; 5 great-grandchildren, Trace, Charlie Ray, Peyton, Everlee and Maitlin; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, January 14, 2021, at 4pm in Flint Hill Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Don Spears officiating. Social distancing guidelines will be followed. Pallbearers are to assemble by 3:45pm on Thursday at Flint Hill Baptist Church Cemetery and include: Active: Jason Agan, Noah Lentz, Michael Wilson, Nick Lentz, Jimmy Cleveland, Gilbert Gentry, Shane Lucas and Michael Thompson. Mrs. Agan's nephews will serve as honorary pallbearers. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of funeral arrangements.
