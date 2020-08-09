"Cyndi" Cynthia Rosalind Abrams, 42, formerly of Rome, GA and Santa Rosa, CA, passed away in Wells, Nevada on August 02, 2020. Cyndi attended Pepperell High School and Ashford University. Cyndi was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Jasper and Dovie Fairchild, paternal grandparents, James and Fannie Abrams, and Uncle Cecil Abrams. She is survived by her parents, Wayne and Mary Abrams. Cyndi is survived by five children, C.J. Daras, William Samuel Abrams, Aaron, Mark, Rachel, and also step-daughter Linsey Johnson. She also leaves behind a brother, Chris Streetman, two sisters, Amanda and Susanne Abrams, numerous beloved aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. Funeral arrangements are incomplete. Cyndi will be buried at Pleasant Hope Baptist Church in Silver Creek near other members of our family to be announced at a later date. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, makes this announcement for the family.
