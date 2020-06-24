Thomas Robert Ables, age 63, of Everett Springs, passed away Saturday June 13, 2020 in a Calhoun health and rehab. Mr. Ables was born January 9, 1957 in Floyd County, a son of the late Adair Ables, and Hazel Burns Ables. Mr. Ables was a member of New Hope Baptist Church and was employed by Floyd County and Lester Industries for several years. He was preceded in death by his siblings, Richard Ables, Elaine Evans, Pat Courson, and Tommy Ables. Survivors include his brother, Jerry (Linda) Ables, several nieces and nephews. Private graveside services where held at West Union Baptist Church Cemetery. Parnick Jennings, Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home had charge of arrangements.
