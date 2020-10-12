Mrs. Pat Jarrard Abbott, age 74, of Rome went home to her heavenly Father on Sunday October 11, 2020 at her residence. Mrs. Abbott was born January 29, 1946, in Floyd County, a daughter of the late Harold S. Jarrard, and Esther Mae Thacker Jarrard. She was of the Baptist Faith. Pat attended West Rome High School and graduated in 1964. Mrs. Abbott worked her whole life in the banking business starting at Rome Band and Trust in 1966 and continuing onto C&S, Nations Bank, Bank of America, Regions and Heritage of Rome. Mrs. Abbott is survived by her husband of 54 Years Hugh Don "Cootchie" Abbott, sons, Greg Abbott, his fiancé, Bobbie Thomas, Brian Abbott, his wife, Erin, grandchildren, Taylor, Noah, Nathan, and Anna, sister, Phyllis Raiford, and her husband, Mark, nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held at 4:00 P.M. Thursday October 15, 2020, at Good Shepherd Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev. Gary Graves, officiating. The family will receive friends from 2:00 P.M. until the funeral hour, on Thursday at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave. Rome, Ga. 30165. A private interment will follow in Sunset Hill Memory Gardens. Pallbearers include the following gentlemen, Zack Raiford, Shane Raiford, Eddie Hines, Steve Rood, Jimmy Kilgore, and Bobby Bishop. In lieu of flower please make a donation to American Cancer Society on her behalf. Parnick Jennings, Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.
To plant a tree in memory of Pat Abbott as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.