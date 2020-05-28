Mrs. Catherine Lenora Bray Aaron, of Rome, Georgia, whose Christian faith and passion for family and friends guided her life of service, passed away peacefully Thursday afternoon, May 28, 2020. Mrs. Aaron, age 86, succumbed to complications related to leukemia, at Floyd Medical Center, surrounded by her family. An unfailingly cheerful, sincere, deeply spiritual soul, Catherine always had a kind word for everyone she met and worked tirelessly to help those less fortunate. She provided a bedrock of love and support as a wife, mother, grandmother, and friend, always willing to take on any task, small or large, easy or overwhelming. Born February 6, 1934, in Thomasville, North Carolina, Catherine was the daughter of Jewel Mable White Bray and Charles Oscar Bray. Her father died when she was only four years old and her older brother Fred died, age 5, before she was born. A 1952 graduate of Thomasville High School, Catherine began a long secretarial career by studying at Ashmore Business College, also in Thomasville. She married Joe Riley Aaron of High Point, NC, in 1957 and they remained a loving, devoted couple for 63 years, primarily in Asheboro, NC, and Rome, where she raised two children. In Asheboro, she worked in the offices of Liberty Mutual Insurance and was an administrative clerk and active member of First Baptist Church, serving as a deacon and leader in Sunday school, Vacation Bible School, and the Girls in Action youth group. In 1975, the Aaron family moved to Rome, where Catherine became an enthusiastic, important part of the First Baptist Church family, serving as a deacon, treasurer, and a leader in Sunday School, the Homebound Committee, the Cindy Ruble Mission Group, Vacation Bible School, and Girls in Action. She also worked in the First Baptist offices, before completing her career at Second Avenue Baptist Church. In her personal time, she was a Sister in the Beta Sigma Phi community-service sorority group for 63 years, the last 45 with the Xi Beta Rho chapter in Rome. She was also a member of the New Romans Club and a volunteer for 19 years at Floyd Medical Center. For fun, she was a highly competitive bridge player, participating in two groups that met regularly. Catherine is survived by her husband Joe, of Rome; her daughter Linda Shaw, of Bradenton, FL; her son Charles and wife Tristin, of Durham NC; and three grandchildren, Devon Shaw, of Morgantown, WV; Maegan Shaw, of Logan, Ohio; and Oscar Aaron, of Durham. A memorial service will be held at a later date, pending the opening of First Baptist Church, Rome. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the William S. Davies Homeless Shelter. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a small graveside service will be held Tuesday, June 2, 2 P.M. at Floyd Memory Gardens.