More than 1,700 without power in the Cave Spring area David Crowder DCrowder@RN-T.com dcrowder Author email Oct 4, 2022 1 hr ago A power outage Tuesday has left around 1,700 Georgia Power customers without power and resulted in the postponement of the Cave Spring City Council work session.The outage area spans from Brushy Branch Park to the north to the Chubbtown area to the south.Impacted areas include Highway 100, Highway 411, and Cave Spring Road.According to John Kraft with Georgia Power, the outage was caused by an issue with a piece of equipment at a substation.A new piece of equipment is being brought in and Kraft hopes the power will be back on in about an hour or so.Meanwhile, the Cave Spring City Council work session has been rescheduled for Thursday at 6 p.m.