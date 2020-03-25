Floyd County Magistrate Judge Gene Richardson has issued a statement indicating that his court will abide by a Statewide Judicial Emergency declaration and will put on hold all dispossessory cases,. Judge Richardson said Floyd County Sheriff’s deputies will not be able to serve any dispossessory cases or execute any writs of possession until the state order terminates on April 13.
President Donald Trump announced on March 18 that Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and HUD are suspending all foreclosures and evictions on any single homeowner. This moratorium will last for 60 days.
"We understand that the requirements of these emergency orders from both the federal and state governments will effect many people in our community," Richardson said in his press release. "During this crisis it is necessary for all of us to work together and make the sacrifices necessary for the long term benefit of our community and its citizens."
"We request your understanding of the situation and assure you that as soon as the emergency no longer exists Magistrate Court will proceed to resume its function," said Richardson.