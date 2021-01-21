The vote to amend the Unified Land Development Code to include hobby farms has been pushed back to clarify some of the wording after an advisement by an agent from the University of Georgia 4-H Extension Office.
The proper zoning and special use permits for having a hobby farm in Floyd County has been a hot topic for the Rome-Floyd Planning Department as they have worked on adjusting the ULDC, a set of rules and mandates for zoning requirements.
When the topic originally came up, Senior Planner Brice Wood said it concerned horses on rural property but has now shifted to requirements for chickens in suburban-residential areas.
Having chickens has increased in popularity in the past few years, Planning Director Artagus Newell explained. The animals are often kept by families as pets or to collect eggs.
As they have worked on the amendment, Wood has looked to zoning requirements in nearby areas for guidance. Surprisingly, Fulton County has less strict requirements for chickens than recent proposals in Floyd County. In more rural areas, they don't even have requirements for chickens, he said.
The issue being considered is for zoning requirements for suburban-residential or subdivision lots.
The requirements for chickens under the amendment:
♦ For a half acre to .99-acre-size lot, a person can have up to 10 hens, no roosters and the coop must have a 25-foot. setback from the property line.
♦ For a 1 to 1.99-acre-size lot, a person can have up to 20 hens, no roosters and the coop must have a 25-foot setback.
♦ For a 2 to 4.99-acre-size lot, the owner can have up to 30 hens, no roosters and a 50-foot coop setback.
♦ For a 5- to 10-acre-size lot, the owner can have up to 40 hens, some roosters and a 50-foot coop setback.
Anyone who already has chickens would be grandfathered into the amendment if it passes.
After it is put to a vote for a recommendation from the planning commission, Floyd County Commissioners will hold a public hearing and vote on Feb. 23 at 6 p.m. at 301 Tribune St.