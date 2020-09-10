The Unified Land Development Code subcommittee met up Thursday morning to discuss the hobby farms and special event venue ordinances of the current guidelines.
While discussing hobby farms and wildlife parks and zoos, subcommittee members discussed what exotic animals could be allowed in Floyd County and what requirements the owner would have to meet to allow a special use permit.
Members gave out examples of bison, camels and zebras that could be allowed in the right circumstances.
The main concern the subcommittee members has been people requesting permission to have large carnivores or venomous snakes.
Senior Planner Brice Wood said that after the Netflix series "Tiger King" aired, the planning department got multiple calls from people asking what permit they would need to have a large cat or carnivore.
Feral pigs are another animal the subcommittee members showed concern about, since they tend to root and dig up yards if they get loose.
Prospective owners would first need the correct permits from the Georgia Department of Natural Resources in addition to meeting the local zoning requirements, such as having around 30,000 square feet of land for the animal to roam.
Rest assured, the only way a person in Floyd County could have these animals would be if they had a wildlife park or zoo.
The subcommittee also discussed the proper amount of acreage for a special event venue. Wood said that the average lot size for event venues in the county, excluding the venues on the Berry College campus, is about 15 acres, which is the current set requirement for special event venues in the ULDC.
The subcommittee members decided to amend the ordinance and reduce the acreage to 10 acres, allowing more event venues to gain permits in the county.
The amended ordinances will be brought before the planning commission on Oct. 1 for a recommendation and then go to the Floyd County Commission for a final vote in late October.