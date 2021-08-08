A series of brainstorming sessions on the update of the Rome-Floyd Unified Land Development Code — dubbed Planapalooza — is set for Aug. 20-25.
On Aug. 20 there will be an opening presentation and interactive mapping workshop at 6 p.m. at the Courtyard Rome Riverwalk in the Coosa Ballroom, or online via Zoom. A website, UnifiedRFcode.com, will be available to register to participate online or use interactive features throughout the event.
Saturday, Aug. 21, and Sunday, Aug. 23, will feature topical focus meetings. Residents can share their hopes and concerns related to transportation, housing, community character, growth, development, conservation, parks and recreation and the downtown district. They’ll also be able to learn how the ULDC can address those issues.
Those meetings will be held both in person at the Courtyard Rome Riverwalk, 320 W. Third St., and online via Zoom. To register to participate online please visit UnifiedRFcode.com.
The team and participating city staff will be working in a temporary design studio at the Courtyard Rome Riverwalk between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Aug. 21-24, and from 9 a.m. to noon on Aug. 25.
Residents and property owners in Floyd County are encourage to drop by or check into the open studio Zoom. Team members will be available to engage with the community, answer questions and accept feedback and ideas.
Planners will present their findings from the sessions on Aug. 25 at 6 p.m. at the Rome City Auditorium, 601 Broad St., and discuss how community input has begun to shape the recommendations that will likely be in the updated ULDC.