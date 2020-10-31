Next Thursday’s Planning Commission meeting will hear a couple of amendments to the Unified Land Development Code regarding domestic farm animals in suburban residential zoning areas and special event venues in the unincorporated areas of Floyd County.
The ULDC committee of the Planning Commission agreed to put forth the amendments that would allow some critters in suburban residential zones in the unincorporated area of Floyd County by right while the special event venues will still be required to obtain a special use permit in both agricultural residential and suburban residential zones outside the Rome city limits.
Grazing animals, goats, cows, horses, for “hobby farms” will be permitted in suburban residential zoning areas provided the lot meets a minimum 5-acre standard with an additional two acres per each additional animal up to a maximum of four animals.
“If you have a 5-acre parcel it might be gerrymandered in shape, it might be swampy, it might be wooded, you need pasture,” said Planning Director Artagus Newell. Staff at Public Animal Welfare Services would be required to make sure that the property is sufficient for what the property owner is requesting.
The amendment would also allow up to four chickens, hens only, kept in a coop on residential lots of 5 acres or fewer. The coop must be set back a minimum of 25 feet from all property lines.
If someone wanted more animals and had the additional acreage, Newell said they could apply to have the property rezoned for agricultural residential status.
With respect to special event venues in the county, facilities must have a minimum lot size of 10 acres. Site plans must be submitted to the planning office and no activities, including parking, are permitted within 50 feet of any property line.
All outdoor activities must cease by 11 p.m. according to the latest amendment.
If approved by the full planning commission at their next regularly scheduled meeting, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2:30 p.m. in the Sam King Room at City Hall, both amendments will go to the Floyd County Commission for action later in the month.