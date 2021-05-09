New regulations on zoning, alcohol and shooting off guns are up for discussion Tuesday at the Cave Spring City Council meeting.
The board meets at 6 p.m. in Fannin Hall, 10 Georgia Ave.
Topping the agenda is a report from the city's outside auditor, Christian Hatch of Williamson & Co. CPAs in Cartersville.
Councilmembers also are slated to vote on adding several items to their budget, including funding for the Big Brag bicyle ride across Georgia.
Cyclists will be hitting the town on June 7 for an overnight stay in Rolater Park. The event runs June 5-12, starting at the top of Lookout Mountain and ending in Columbus on the Riverwalk. Registration for the event -- averaging a laid-back 55 miles a day through scenic terrain with planned evening layovers -- is underway at BRAG.org.
An update on the $5 million sewer system rehabilitation project also is on the agenda.
Councilmembers also will be discussing the possibility of enacting zoning regulations -- something that exists in Rome and unincorporated Floyd County but not within the Cave Spring city limits. The expected sale of the Cave Spring Elementary School in the next year or so has officials thinking about how unregulated development could affect the small town's charm, Mayor Rob Ware has said.
In recent years the city has cultivated an economy based on tourism, anchored by its historic buildings and the pure water flowing from a spring in its iconic cave.
A proposed distillery, based downtown and using the famed water, sparked a complete overhaul of the alcohol control ordinance. That, and the frequent festivals at Rolater Park in the heart of the city, has officials considering an open container district. Several options have come up for discussion in the past and councilmembers may be ready to make a decision Tuesday, with the summer season starting to ramp up.
There's also a proposal on the agenda to adopt a resolution regulating the discharge of firearms in the city limits.