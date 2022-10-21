A Rome man was arrested after a confrontation at a local baseball field on a warrant stating he videotaped a minor engaging in sexually explicit conduct, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail and Rome Police Department reports:
Rodney Lynn Clemones, 55, is charged with felony sexual exploitation of a minor after it was discovered he had "produced a video depicting a minor under the age of 18 engaging in sexually explicit conduct," on Aug. 10.
According to court records, Clemones is currently under a 12 month restraining order after engaging in sexual acts and sending nude photos to a 16-year-old girl in May. The father of the teen took out a temporary protective order, which was granted by the court after a hearing on Aug. 23.
Floyd County Police Department Maj. Jeff Jones said they don't anticipate filing any additional charges.
Clemones is a longtime youth baseball coach and former ranking law enforcement officer at the Floyd County Sheriff's Office.
In a separate incident that led to his arrest Thursday at around 8:30 p.m., Clemones was told to leave the Riverview baseball fields at Heritage park after cursing at a recreation department umpire during a baseball game. He was told he had to leave by the umpire and when he refused, began cursing at the site manager of the park, according to reports.
When police arrived Clemones was notified that he had to leave the park and was banned from coming back to the park or any parks and recreation events. Shortly after leaving, police were called back to the park, stating that Clemones had returned.
When police arrived, the officer was notified that Clemones had been picked up by a woman and left. FCPD pulled him over at Bojangles on Martha Berry Boulevard and arrested him.
Clemones faces misdemeanor criminal trespass and disorderly conduct charges concerning the incident at the baseball field. He was released on bond Friday morning after posting $5,700 bail.