A Judge sentenced a Rome man to 30 years in prison, plus parole for life, sentences for molesting a child in a series of incidents from 2019 to 2021.
William Shane Guice, 39, was accused of sexually molesting a child under ten who was also his step-daughter. He was convicted of aggravated sodomy, sexual battery of a minor, aggravated child molestation and other charges.
Floyd County Superior Court Judge William "Billy" Sparks handed down the sentence Thursday morning.
"You're going to prison for some of the worst crimes anyone can do," Sparks told Guice during sentencing. "And you're going to serve every day of that sentence."
Assistant District Attorney Ashley Cox requested that Guice be sentenced to the maximum as allowed by law, citing the horrendous facts of the case and that Guice is a recidivist with three previous felony convictions.
Judge Sparks was somber as he reviewed the documents of the case, the courtroom was quiet.
The judge sentenced Guice to 30 years in prison and life on parole as well as a $10,000 fine. Additionally, if Guice is released at the end of his sentence he will have to register as a sex offender with a list of conditions, including never contacting the victim, her brother, or the victim's mother who was Guice's then girlfriend.
"I'm glad my daughter will finally know peace," the victim's mother said after the sentencing. "She'll no longer will be looking over her shoulder all the time."
The victim's mother also went on to thank the Floyd County District Attorney's Office for their work on the case.