One of the latest additions to the East Bend shopping center in Rome is an Xfinity Store, which will replace the existing Comcast Service Center at 707 E. 1st St. in downtown Rome.
The service center on East 1st Street currently has a sign on the door indicating the office is "temporarily closed" and advises customers to call 1-800-Xfinity for service or information.
Xfinity stores allow cable television customers to pay their cable bill, manage their cable-related services from basic cable to home security and internet service.
The sign on the door of the Rome store suggests that people wanting to pay their bill can do so online at Xfinity.com/bill-pay. Anyone needing to exchange equipment should go online to Xfinity.com/storelocater and anyone needing to return equipment is urged to go to Xfinity.com/returns.
The Xfinity Store, slated for East Bend at Turner McCall Boulevard and Hicks Drive, is not likely to be able to open until some time during the first quarter of 2021.
The nearest Xfinity stores are located in Acworth, 3410 Cobb Parkway, or Kennesaw, 1985 Cobb Parkway.
Calls to the Comcast regional corporate offices for additional information have not been returned.