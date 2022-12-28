World War II veteran John Pearce Scott celebrated his 100th birthday Tuesday afternoon with a surprise party at the Brookdale Senior Living apartments on Woodrow Wilson Way in Rome.
Scott is a minor celebrity at Brookdale after the Rome News-Tribune recently chronicled his exploits as a ball turret gunner who completed 23 missions over Europe during WWII.
Scott celebrated his birthday with his two daughters, Joani Wallace and Jeannie Crane, granddaughter Cindy McBride with husband Dr. Ed McBride, their twin girls Katie and Shannon, plus many other members of his extended family.
Scott was born in Rome on Dec. 27, 1922, and joined the Army Air Corps soon after Pearl Harbor.
“I was working up at the Civilian Conservation Corps camps up in The Pocket, sitting in the fire-watch towers with my friend Castille, when we heard on the radio that Pearl Harbor was attacked,” Scott said in an interview recently. “Castille simply climbed down the watch tower and disappeared. I heard he joined the Navy, but I never saw him again.”
During WWII, Scott was a ball turret gunner on a B-24 Liberator who flew 23 successful missions before being shot down on his 24th.
Scott was injured on his second mission.
“I saw a fighter coming right at me, with lights flashing on his wings, which I knew means he was shooting at me. So I opened up on him with my twin .50s, but he shot me up pretty good,” he said.
Due to the injuries he received in that encounter with the German fighter, Scott missed several missions with his primary crew, which went on to complete 25 missions, using a different ball-turret gunner when Scott was recovering.
“So I joined a new crew for my 24th and final mission,” he said. “We were shot down over Friedrichshafen, but made an emergency landing in Switzerland.”
Scott eventually escaped Switzerland and, with the help of the French Resistance, made his way back to England to rejoin his unit.
Scott asked to continue his service, hoping to reach 25 successful missions like the rest of his crew, but was denied by military leadership.