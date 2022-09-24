WWII pilot named grand marshal for 2022 Wings Over North Georgia Air Show

Retired U.S. Air Force Col. Harry Andonian will lead the veterans recognition parade during the 10th annual Wings Over North Georgia air show Oct. 15-16 at Richard B. Russell Regional Airport.

 Contributed
0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In