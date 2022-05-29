A 101-year-old World War II veteran will be sitting in the cockpit of his former plane one more time at Richard B. Russell Regional Airport on Wednesday.
James McCubbin, who lives at the Renaissance Marquis, was born March 5, 1921, and served as a fighter pilot during WWII as a member of the Eighth Air Force. He piloted a P51 Mustang and often escorted bombers and did several strafing runs during the war.
He had been in the war for about a year when he was sent on a deep penetration strafing mission where he saw his friend get shot down and eventually had to eject from his plane.
McCubbin and his co-pilot trekked through the German countryside, stopping at houses to ask for food. According to Renaissance Marquis Executive Director Renita Carnes, he received so much sauerkraut then that he never touched it again when he returned from war.
Eventually he was captured by the Germans and held as a prisoner of war for three months, until the war ended. During his imprisonment, he was given soup with worms and beans in it. At first he didn’t eat the worms in the soup, but towards the very end, he ate them for protein.
He’s credited for shooting down nine German planes and was awarded both a Purple Heart and a Distinguished Flying Cross.
Resident Services Director Catie Mason reached out to several people to find out if they had a P51 Mustang they can fly in for McCubbin to sit in once again.
At noon on Wednesday, a commemorative Air Force group from Peachtree City will be flying in the P51 for McCubbin to see once again. The Rome-Floyd Fire Department will be placing the veteran in the plane for a final flight at Richard B. Russell airport.