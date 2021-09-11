For those Rome residents who would like to attend a 9/11 tribute, there are a couple options taking place in town today.
A 9/11 Remembrance will take place at the Firefighters Memorial Plaza outside Rome City Hall starting at 8:30 a.m.
City of Rome Public Information Officer Doug Walker will be the master of ceremonies. He’ll go over a timetable of the events that happened that day. The ceremony will be taking place around the same time as the actual events that happened on 9/11.
If a musical tribute is also to your liking, the Roman Festival Brass will perform “9/11 Remembered,” a concert to mark the occasion as well as to honor first responders and the military.
The concert will take place at Shorter University’s Brookes Chapel starting at 3 p.m.
Roman Festival Brass is a volunteer community brass band utilizing a full section of cornets, flugelhorn, tenor horns, baritones, trombones, euphoniums, tubas and percussion.
The concert will last approximately an hour. The public is invited to attend. There is no admission fee.
A reception will follow.