World ranked wheelchair tennis players Sam Schroder and Manami Tanaka will be training in Rome to prepare for competition at the US Open this month.
Schroder, of The Netherlands, world ranked #2 and Tanaka, of Japan, world ranked #9, will be training at the Rome Tennis Center at Berry College in preparation for the US Open next week.
The US Open 2022 Wheelchair Championships take place Sept. 7 to Sept. 11. at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing, N.Y.
Tanaka has had increasing success since she played in Rome this past March in the ITF Georgia Open. She has played in Rome at the ITF Georgia Open every year since the tournament began in 2018. Tanaka also represented Team Japan in the 2020 Summer Paralympics in Tokyo and World Team Cup.
Schroder is the reigning Wimbledon and Australian Open champion. He was the finalist in the French Open and the ITF Georgia Open. He has played in the ITF Georgia Open since 2019. Schroder also represented the Netherlands most recently in the 2020 Summer Paralympics and lead Team Netherlands to a win in Group 1, World Team Cup.
The US Open Wheelchair Tennis competition gets underway at the Billie Jean King Tennis Center on Sept. 7. For the first time in history, the player field has been expanded to the largest playing field in a Grand Slam. Also, the US Open is leading the way to include a Junior division for the first time.
December 2-4, Romans will have an opportunity to watch the top USA junior players at the inaugural USTA Junior Wheelchair Tennis National Championship at Rome Tennis Center.
For information about the USTA Junior Wheelchair Tennis National Championships, the Clocktower Classic Indoor Wheelchair Tennis Championships and the ITF Georgia Open professional wheelchair tennis tournament, contact Ann Hortman, Rome Sports at 706-295-5576 or ahortman@romega.us.