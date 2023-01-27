FCS CCA

In this photo from September 2022, Jackson Taylor, a student at FCS College & Career Academy, uses a miter saw to cut a piece of wood for remodeling the construction room.

 Floyd County Schools CCA
0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In