Floyd County College and Career Academy Principal and CEO John Rhodarmer walks into work every day asking himself the same question — how do we develop our prospects into professionals?
Well, part of the answer is to identify what industries are growing in Georgia and what their needs are, and create a path for students to follow.
The CCA was created to house and manage the types of programs that will best serve students who are interested in a technical trade. These pathways range from Teaching and Healthcare to Construction, Welding, Agriculture and Criminal Justice. They also include Cloud Computing, Robotics and Engineering and FAME, which stands for Film, Arts, Media and Entertainment.
There are a myriad of ways that students can take advantage of the CCA; however, the primary vehicles are currently called Option B and Dual Enrollment.
Each pathway has a different route that meanders through the CCA, Floyd County high schools and Northwest Georgia Technical College, as well as trade and technical programs.
Option B, also called the Workforce Ready Plan, allows students to minimize the academic classes they are taking while still earning a high school diploma. That’s provided it’s in combination with any associate degree, a technical college diploma program or two related technical college certificates from an approved list.
This can allow students to graduate high school and college, with an associate degree, at the same time.
This is different than Dual Enrollment, where high school students are taking college-level classes in their respective high schools with certified teachers, and getting college credit.
“We speak regularly with industry leaders,” Rhodarmer said. “And they are the ones telling us what type of trades they will be hiring for their current and future operations.”
This type of responsive relationship between government, education and industry, he said, can act as a magnet to attract even more industry.
“Part of why Georgia is such a popular place for manufacturing and industry is directly related to how responsive our workforce can be,” Rhodarmer said. “We actually have meetings with leadership at a state level giving us current information on what pathways are in high demand.”
According to the Georgia Student Finance Commission, for every four people retiring from the trades, only one is stepping up to take their place. These trades, like indoor plumbing, air conditioning and asphalt, will require professionals now and in the future.
Rhodarmer also takes pain not to make this a binary choice between getting a college degree or following a trade.
“We follow the 1:2:7 workforce guideline,” he said. “For every three jobs that requires a bachelors degree or more, there are seven jobs which don’t. We’re just trying to give our students options.”
Also, Rhodarmer points out that there are plenty of trades where having some practical experience early will help with even more advanced degrees.
“More than a few of our students have gone on to prestigious schools such as Georgia Tech, and the experience at CCA certainly didn’t hurt,” he said.