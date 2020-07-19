Since they started working at an Armuchee home last week, Floyd County employees, police, sheriff's deputies, firefighters and volunteers have dug trenches for a water line, repaired walls and floors, cleared underbrush and installed air-conditioning units.
Before coming back to his refurbished home, Ken Acker was set up at a motel as the volunteers worked on the home. He, along with this dogs, are all back at home now.
Floyd County Police Department Sgt. Chris Fincher said they were installing a hospital bed and installing a new donated refrigerator.
Acker has suffered from serious health problems over a number of years and the accumulated refuse in the home not only caused issues for him and neighbors -- it also served as a block to him seeking additional healthcare.
But now, neighbors might do a double take as they drive by the residence and see the front lawn mowed and the bushes trimmed down.
On Saturday, the volunteers started working on the interior of the home. James Hinkley said while cleaning they've also had to take on the role of exterminator to deal with infestations.
Hinkley first met the owner while answering a complaint about the state of the yard and the smell emanating from the house. After he and code enforcement officer Katy Walters talked to Acker and learned about his history, they realized he was very much in need of help.
New windows and a backdoor had been installed at the residence Saturday, as well as a new ceiling fan. Volunteers also started painting the rooms around the house and prepare the floors for new carpeting.
Before Acker met Walters and Hinkley, he had been sleeping on a mattress on the floor and sometimes the porch but was to embarrassed to ask for help despite his medical issues.
Hinkley said many people have dropped by the residence while driving on Floyd Springs Road to donate some money to the project.