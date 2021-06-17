Over a year after the Rome received a $12,000 grant from the state, work on an updated historic district survey for the city's Between the Rivers historic district got underway this week.
Brittany Griffin, the Rome Floyd Planning office liaison to the Historic Preservation Commission said they'll work to get an updated history of the evolution of Broad Street from 1950-1970 as part of the survey.
A survey of the Between the Rivers District has not been updated since 1998.
The survey creates a snapshot of virtually every structure in the historic district and comments the history of any changes that have been made to the building.
The Between Rivers District is the largest of Rome's historic districts with 553 structures. Altogether, Rome's five historic districts, --Between the Rivers, East Rome, Oakdene, College heights and Avenue A -- include almost 1,800 structures.
A consultant with WLA Studio, Debbie Toole said additional buildings in the district will become eligible for the survey because they have become at least 40 years old.
Griffin also briefed members of the HPC on a state mandated four-year review of HPC operations that must be submitted to the State Historic Preservation Office in order for the city to maintain its Certified Local Government status.
Being a Certified Local Government means that Rome will continue to be eligible for a variety of state grant and loan programs, like the $14 million in Department of Community Affairs funds that have helped rehabilitate the Broad Street business district over the last two decades.
The HPC approved plans from Jeb Arp for renovations at 411 East Third Street which include a dormer that would include French doors opening to a second story deck over an existing flat section of roof. The renovations would not be visible from the public right-of-way.
The home is an example of a building in the Between the Rivers District that was not included in the last survey of homes that contribute to the historic district.