A number of Floyd County road projects are moving forward, including the replacement of a failing culvert on Blacks Bluff Road near Lock and Dam Park.
Floyd County Manager Jamie McCord gave an update during a recent Transportation Policy Committee meeting and said the culvert work, which started in August, is about 40% complete for the year.
“We hope to have the culvert done in the next two weeks, but more than likely the road will not be open to normal traffic until January or February,” McCord said. "That’s 'weather permitt on the asphalt. We have to have a warm enough day to do the paving.”
Since Old Blacks Bluff Road could be used as a detour, county officials deferred the fix in 2021 to investigate options to save money.
A project redesign from County Engineer Jeff Burns was used to replace the culvert’s metal pipe with two concrete box culverts, which knocked down the cost to just under $800,000 from the initial $1.2 million emergency repair price.
Georgia Department of Transportation awarded over $260,000 to assist with the project through their Local Maintenance Improvement Grant emergency repair fund. The county is using federal America Rescue Plan Act funds for the balance of the cost.
Chubb Road work nearly done
According to McCord, they are really close to having the work on Chubb Road completed. However, there is a utility relocation that is going to have to take place, and there is a little bit of a delay on that.
“It should be opened and improved in the coming weeks, before the end of the year,” he said. “Final paving will be done after the first of the year.”
The project includes the upgrading of roughly 1,600 feet of gravel road to County standards and a new water main.
Latest on Lindale sidewalks
Another county public works project, about 600 feet of sidewalk in Lindale, is underway. However, McCord said it’s been kind of hit-and-miss throughout the entire neighborhood.
Meanwhile, paving is about 60% complete for county roads for the year.
“Those are 2022 streets that will carry over into 2023,” he added. “That’s normal. We are dodging construction, utility work, and the prep work on our end.”