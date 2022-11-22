Blacks Bluff closed

Motorists have been able to use Old Blacks Bluff Road as a detour while the culvert replacement takes place on Blacks Bluff Road near Lock and Dam.

 David Crowder
Blacks Bluff culvert

Workers pour the walls of the culvert on Blacks Bluff Road.
Chubb Road

Crews continued paving work on Chubb Road last week.
