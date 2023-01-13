Work continues on new Rome Downtown Development Authority headquarters

Workers continue renovations on the brick building behind the Rome Floyd Chamber that will be the new home of the Rome Downtown Development Authority office.

 David Crowder

This story is available through a news partnership with WRGA Radio; more coverage can be found on WRGAnews.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In