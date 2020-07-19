Since they started working on the house Thursday morning, Floyd County employees, police, sheriff's deputies, firefighters and volunteers have made striking progress at the Armuchee residence where a sick man has been living.
Owner Ken Acker has been set up at a motel for the time being as the volunteers continue making progress and his two dogs are being kept until he can move back in.
Neighbors might do a double take as they drive by the residence and see the front lawn mowed and the bushes trimmed down. On Saturday, the volunteers started working on the interior of the home. Officer James Hinkley said they've had to kill multiple rats that have been flitting around the residence.
Hinkley first met the owner while answering a complaint about the state of the yard and the smell emanating from the house. After he and code enforcement officer Katy Walters talked to Acker and learned about his history, they realized he was very much in need of help.
New windows and a backdoor had been installed at the residence Saturday, as well as a new ceiling fan. Volunteers also started painting the rooms around the house and prepare the floors for new carpeting.
On Monday, more volunteers will come by and help set up furniture in the residence and install a ramp leading to the front door. Before Acker met Walters and Hinkley, he had been sleeping on a mattress on the floor. Volunteers will also be installing air conditioning units in the windows of the house to make the owner as comfortable as possible.
Hinkley said many people have dropped by the residence while driving on Floyd Springs Road to donate some money to the project. He hopes to have it finished and the owner moved back in sometime this week.