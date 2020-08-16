Plans to implement a watershed management plan for Woodward Creek in northern Floyd County are moving ahead, despite the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Oostanaula River tributary that supplies the county's water treatment plant in Shannon has elevated levels of fecal coliform bacteria and low levels of oxygen. It was classified by the Georgia Environmental Protection Division as impaired in 2001, although samplings in 2019 show the water quality is somewhat improved.
The Northwest Georgia Regional Commission has a 114-page plan, unveiled in May, that examines the problems and spells out steps to address them.
Ten miles of the stream are lacking buffers on one or both sides. Restoring those areas would help filter pollutants, add shade to lower the water temperature, and improve the habitat for molluscs and other macroinvertebrates that clean the water.
The plan also notes that there are about 885 structures with septic systems in the watershed. The EPD estimates that 10% of all septic systems need maintenence, so that would make about 90 systems that are likely contributing to the damage.
An advisory committee "generally supported a mix" of actions that could be funded through Clean Water Act grants. The plan is proposing to seek three Section 319 grants over a nine-year period.
The first two requests, at $191,210 each, would go toward agricultural fixes such as fencing to keep out livestock, septic system repairs and restoring buffers. The third one, for $24,684, could go toward green infrastructure demonstration projects and unpaved road maintenance.
Not all of the activity can be paid for by federal grants and the plan envisions a joint effort by the governments, private entities, nonprofits and local residents. Outreach efforts such as Adopt-A-Stream programs and Rivers Alive cleanups also would be part of the mix.
The Regional Commission is including the project in the 2020 update to its work program that runs through 2023.
A public hearing on the program -- which covers all 15 Northwest Georgia counties -- is scheduled for 11 a.m. Thursday in the Rome Civic Center on Jackson Hill.
While COVID-19 responses "caused dramatic changes in operations" for local governments and have affected projects in progress, the regional commission is making few changes to the work program adopted last year, the announcement states.
Two projects have been added and one is dropped. Expected funding did not materialize for a fullscale marketing initiative for the federal Opportunity Zones established in Floyd, Polk and Gilmer counties and the city of Rossville.
The work program also includes helping Floyd County, Cave Spring, Cedartown and Polk County move forward with a study on how to link Cave Spring to the Silver Comet Trail in Cedartown.
A presentation on accomplishments over the past year also will be part of the hearing, which is an agenda item at the monthly NWGRC board meeting.