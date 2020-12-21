The Bartow County Sheriff's Office haven't released many of the details regarding the crime, but a 38-year-old Woodstock man was arrested and charged with killing his mother.
According to information released by Bartow Sheriff Clark Millsap:
Bryan Ray Moodie was arrested and charged with murder and aggravated assault in connection with the death of his 62-year-old mother Katrina Kay Garrity.
Deputies were called to Garrity's residence at 79 Great wood Drive in White on Sunday around 7 p.m. A family member found her unresponsive at the home. No additional details have been released concerning the incident.
Moodie is currently being held by the Bartow County Sheriff’s Office pending a bond hearing before the Bartow County Magistrate Court.