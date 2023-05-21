The Rome City Commission is set to decide Monday on a controversial wood waste transfer station proposed for Technology Parkway.
Public hearings also are scheduled on a planned wholesale coffee roasting operation at 1219 E. Second Ave. and an annexation request for 7 Billy Pyle Road. The board meets at 6 p.m. in City Hall, 601 Broad St.
A premeeting caucus, scheduled to start at 4 p.m., is expected to be closed to the public. Commissioners will be discussing the ethics complaint filed against Commissioner Mark Cochran and contend it falls under one of the few exceptions to the Georgia Open Meetings Act.
An outside panel is investigating the complaint but Cochran challenged the process and a hearing is set for June 19 in Floyd County Superior Court. Rome adopted an ethics ordinance to be certified by the Georgia Municipal Association as a City of Ethics but this is the first time it has been put into practice.
During the regular meeting, the board will consider -- for the second time -- a rezoning application that would allow operation of a wood waste transfer station on Technology Parkway.
The property is zoned for light industrial use. However, heavy industrial classification is needed for the facility at which logs and wood debris would be hauled in by commercial trucks for incineration. Berry College contends the operation is banned by deed restrictions and there are now also objections from the Rome-Floyd County Development Authority and some adjoining property owners.
The planning commission initially recommended approval, unanimously, but had not seen the Berry opposition letter. City Commissioners sent the application back to be reconsidered by the citizen board. A motion to recommend denial was defeated by a split vote early this month so -- due to a technicality -- it goes to the elected board with a recommendation for approval.
Among the other items on Monday's regular meeting agenda is an update from City Manager Sammy Rich on the SPLOST Citizens Committee. The appointees are vetting potential projects for funding through a 1-cent special purpose local option sales tax. The package will be presented to voters in the November general election.