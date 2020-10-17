A Women's March to the Polls drew close to 150 supporters to the Town Green where they listened to numerous impassioned pleas for them to make their voices heard during this election cycle.
"This election is so important'" said Rome High student activist Mallory Rogers. "It will have far lasting impacts on all of us."
Rogers spoke of the dangers of climate change and said that women need to elect candidates who care about protecting the planet. She encouraged women to vote to safeguard those who can't.
Sulima-Millan Salinas of Romanos Unidos told the crowd spread across the Town Green that their immigrant neighbors are not safe. She demanded that women vote for leaders who are willing to be held accountable for their actions.
"This nation was founded by immigrants," Salinas said. "Vote for those who will give a voice to the voiceless."
Lynn Rousseau, director of Hospitality House for abused and battered women, said that a march such as Saturday's was long overdue in Rome.
"I could not be more proud of this community than I am right now," Rousseau said. "We have moved mountains but we are nowhere near finished."
Candice Spivey, leader of the "We Matter" movement that has organized several marches in Rome this summer, also encouraged women to make a difference at the polls.
"Mother Earth is groaning," Spivey said. "As mothers and women, we must take a stand and nurture our nation, our world, back to health through unity."
Following the speeches, the crowd marched to the Floyd County Administration Building, laying aside banners for specific candidates when they got within 150 feet of the location where Romans were still participating in early voting.