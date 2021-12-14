Speaking of one of the children involved in the case, a prosecutor described herself as proud of them for standing up and telling the truth in front of their abuser.
Prior to sentencing, Rome Circuit Assistant District Attorney Leah Mayo said the charges stem from from abuse committed by Meghin Grace Faust for over a year, but the pattern appeared to last for much longer.
"I believe this was their reality for much longer than that," Mayo said of the children.
Floyd County Superior Court Chief Judge John "Jack" Niedrach asked Mayo why the Division of Family and Children Services hadn't intervened even after repeated reports of abuse and neglect.
Mayo said the prosecution of Faust began with information from a DFCS investigation.
According to the indictment, Faust beat the children repeatedly, punished them by forcing them to sleep in the cold, forced one child to shoplift at Walmart and sexually abused one of the children. Much of this took place in front of the other children.
Asking for a lifetime restraining order, Mayo argued that Faust, and possibly others, drove by the home of the foster family yelling out the names of the children prior to her trial. She also asked that Faust be given a significant amount of time in prison.
"We ask for enough serve-time so their abuser ... can't hurt them ever again," Mayo said to the judge.
Judge Niedrach sentenced Faust to 20 years -- to serve 10 in prison -- on charges of first-degree cruelty to children and child molestation. As part of that sentence, Faust is not allowed to contact the children or any child under the age of 18. She must also register as a sex offender upon release from prison.
"There's a fine line between abuse and discipline and the jury found you crossed that line," Niedrach said.