A woman was sentenced to serve a 15 year prison term this week after pleading guilty to running over a friend with a Honda Civic, then backing up and running her over again, causing serious injuries.
Abril Julis Stancil, 30, pleaded guilty to running over Angelis Nicole Smith on May 1, 2022, this week in an open plea. She was sentenced to the 15 year term as well as an additional 25 years on probation.
According to court documents, Stancil was driving around, hanging out with two people including Angelis Smith, when they got into a disagreement. Stancil told the two to get out of her car on Cherokee Street. Then as Smith was reaching for her purse, Stancil struck her and ran over her. She then put the car into reverse and backed up over Smith again.
After running over Smith, Stancil fled to Ohio. But she was arrested there and brought back to Floyd County to face charges of felony aggravated assault, aggravated battery, leaving the scene after causing a serious injury by a vehicle, reckless driving and hit and run.
"In my over six years as a prosecutor, this was one of the worst aggravated assaults I have seen," said Rome Circuit Assistant District Attorney Elisabeth Giuliani.
As a result of the injures, Smith has had to have two screws put in her left ankle and foot as well as 14 staples in her head. She has permanent tire marks on her body and will never be able to work again.