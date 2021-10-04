An apartment fire in a Garden Lakes subdivision took the life of a local woman on Monday morning.
According to Rome Floyd Fire Marshal Mary Catherine Chewning:
Around 1:55 a.m., a call came in regarding a structure fire at Apartment 2 on Donley Drive. When firefighters arrived on scene, they found the fire was on the first floor of the apartment and an elderly couple was trapped inside the residence.
An 89-year-old woman was pronounced dead at 10:14 a.m. from toxic smoke inhalation, according to Floyd County Coroner Gene Proctor. Chewning said an elderly man was transported to Floyd Medical Center and was in critical condition.
Chewning said on Monday afternoon the cause of the fire was still under investigation with assistance from the Floyd County Police Department.