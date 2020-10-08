A 74-year-old Shannon woman died as a result of injuries sustained in a wreck early Thursday morning on Ga. 53 at Burlington Road.
According to Floyd County Police Department Sgt. Chris Fincher:
Mattie Champion was driving her Ford Taurus southbound around 5:30 a.m. Thursday when she turned into an oncoming Toyota Sienna.
Fincher said there was some fog present during the time of the wreck but the driver of the Sienna was not at fault. Two men in the minivan were uninjured in the wreck.
Champion was transported to the hospital where she was pronounced dead at 10:32 a.m.