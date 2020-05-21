After four weeks of operation, Floyd County's temporary homeless shelter established to give more people protection during the COVID-19 pandemic has closed.
The leadership of the three local shelters involved in its creation -- The Davies Homeless Shelters, Hospitality House for Women and The Salvation Army of Rome -- decided to close it last Friday after 28 days of operation made possible by the partnership of local agencies and contributions from local residents.
Devon Smyth, executive director of the Davies Shelters, said the governor's relaxation of the state's shelter-in-place order and an examination of each shelter's resources paved the way for the temporary facility's closure.
"We made the decision to go ahead and close it, and it worked out beautifully. Guests were able to go to other shelters for more long-term services. It did what it was meant to do," Smyth said.
The shelter was set up in a building that housed the Sports Academy of Rome on Kingston Highway just east of the Rome Bypass. It was open for 28 days and served 31 guests during that time, as well as three dogs. The United Way of Rome and Floyd County provided financial and administrative resources and saw local residents donate more than $24,000 to help defray costs.
United Way Executive Director Alli Mitchell said the donations covered all but $500 of the total cost. Rome and Floyd County police provided security for the shelter, with additional assistance coming from Floyd County EMA and building owner John Cowan.
Smyth said the establishment and smooth operation of the shelter was a momentous event for Rome and Floyd County.
"I think it was really well-executed and what it shows is, one, the different agencies in town can mobilize quickly when needed to meet specific needs, and, second, the city of Rome, meaning its citizens, can rally so people can be cared for. And that's how it has to be. We can't have one without the other," she said.
Smyth added that having the shelter allowed the partner agencies to identify some areas where there are gaps when it comes to serving the local homeless population.