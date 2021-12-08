As Cave Spring receives more requests for filming, city council members are considering instituting a new price structure to charge for film crews.
According to Mayor Rob Ware, a crew has been working in Cave Spring for the past week and several other productions have reached out to the city for permission to film around the small town.
"This has been the most filming that's ever been done in Cave Spring," Ware said.
With this newfound interest in Cave Spring, Ware and city officials began researching pay schedules and rates for film crews when they come to the town.
Cave Spring Downtown Development Authority Director Curtis Burch looked at what Floyd County charges for filming in rural areas and came up with a potential plan for the city.
"We have another production coming Sunday to film a music video in one of the former (Georgia School for the Deaf) buildings and another one coming in to film at a local convenience store," he said.
The filming fees Burch proposed would be set up as a schedule, beginning with a $50 permit fee for about 60 days of filming. The city would then send the permit and paperwork to the Georgia Film Institute for their records.
City officials would then have a $250 charge per building per day. There would finally be a $150 custodial fee that the production would have to pay to help cover clean-up costs after they finish filming.
"If someone were to rent out the community center, we would then have to sanitize it because of COVID," City Clerk Judy Dickinson said.
Council members also discussed what to charge production crews if they need law enforcement to blockade an area. Several pointed out that they could use off-duty Cave Spring police officers if someone requested it and charge by the hour.
The Cave Spring City Council will vote on the new payment set-up at their meeting Tuesday, Dec. 14, at 6 p.m. at Fannin Hall, 10 Georgia Ave.