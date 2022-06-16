With temperatures reaching into the high 90s and low 100s this week, it's only expected to get hotter next week after a short break over the weekend.
Temperatures will lower slightly after Friday as a weak cold front pushes into the area, before rebounding to triple digit levels again on Wednesday. Even when those temperatures dip, at times it will still feel more like 100 with the addition of humidity.
The Georgia Department of Public Health people to avoid prolonged exposure to the heat and sun and to limit strenuous outdoor activity to prevent heat-related illnesses.
We're currently under a heat advisory, meaning that while temperatures may be measured lower they may actually reach near 105-degrees.
To protect your health when temperatures are extremely high, remember to stay cool, stay hydrated and stay informed.
Stay cool
Wear lightweight, light-colored, loose-fitting clothing.
Stay in an air-conditioned place. If your home does not have air conditioning, go to the shopping mall or public library or a friend or relative’s home – even a few hours spent in air conditioning can help your body stay cooler when you go back into the heat.
Electric fans may provide comfort, but when the temperature is in the high 90s, fans will not prevent heat-related illness. Taking a cool shower or bath is a much better way to cool off.
Never leave infants, children, adults, or pets in a parked car, even if the windows are cracked open. If you see anyone locked in a hot vehicle, call 911.
Avoid using heat-generating appliances like your stove and oven. Avoid hot and heavy meals which will only add heat to your body.
Limit your outdoor activity to morning and evening hours. Cut down on exercise. If you must exercise, take short breaks, and stay hydrated.
When you are outdoors, protect yourself from the sun with a wide-brimmed hat, sunglasses, and sunscreen with SPF 15 or higher.
Stay hydrated
Drink plenty of water even before you are thirsty. Don’t wait until you are already thirsty.
Avoid sugary or alcoholic beverages which can cause you to lose even more body fluid. Beware that very cold drinks can cause stomach cramps. As you lose salt and minerals from your body while sweating, replace them. A sports drink will help with this.
Stay informed
Prepare for extreme heat ahead of time by keeping an eye on local weather forecasts.
Use the buddy system to check on each other at least twice a day while working in extreme heat. Heat-related illness can cause confusion or loss of consciousness.
Keep a close eye on those at greater risk for heat-related illness:
- Infants and young children
- People 65 years of age or older
- People who are overweight
- People who overexert during work or exercise
- People who are physically ill, especially with heart disease or high blood pressure, or who take certain medications, such as for depression, insomnia, or poor circulation
If you are at greater risk for heat-related illness, have a friend or relative call to check on you twice a day during a heat wave. If you know someone in this group, check on them at least twice a day.
Learn the signs and symptoms of heat-related illnesses and how to treat them.
Don’t forget your pets
Any time your pet is outside, make sure they have protection from heat and sun, and that they have plenty of fresh, cold water. In heat waves, add ice to water when possible. Tree shade and tarps are ideal because they don't obstruct air flow. A doghouse does not provide relief from heat. It can often make the heat worse.
For more information about extreme heat and precautions to take to prevent heat-related illnesses, log on to https://www.cdc.gov/disasters/extremeheat/index.html.