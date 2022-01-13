A wintry mix of snow and rain is expected to hit Floyd County this weekend, but as of Thursday evening, meteorologists are predicting a less than severe impact.
According to the National Weather Service's Peachtree City office, they're forecasting a sort of mix of snow, rain and ice. More snow and ice is expected in Northeast Georgia, but that weather could move west.
Meteorologists are monitoring the storm and will have a clearer picture of this weekend's weather over the next 24 to 48 hours.
Friday is expected to be mostly sunny, with a high near 51 degrees -- but temperatures will start to drop in the evening.
The National Weather Service was predicting mostly cloudy skies Saturday morning and a 30% chance of showers in the afternoon. That chance of precipitation will increase to 90% Saturday night and the temperature is expected to drop to 32 degrees.
On Sunday, a mixture of rain, snow and freezing rain is predicted, with a high around 34 degrees and a low around 27 degrees.
The Georgia Department of Transportation said it is preparing its brine operations, equipment and staffing plans to respond to the pending threat. It plans to treat thousands of miles of interstates and state routes across north Georgia.
In addition to mustering all local resources across the northern part of Georgia, crews and equipment are being brought in from south Georgia to assist with the response.
Locally, Floyd County Public Works teams have a brine treatment prepared in case of ice and the Rome Street Department will begin their brining operations on Friday.
The forecast for the Martin Luther King Jr. Day Freedom March in Rome on Monday is mostly sunny, with a high near 44 degrees.