There will be Warthogs flying over Rome this weekend.
That can only mean one thing, the ever-popular air show has returned to the Richard B. Russell Regional Airport.
The Wings over North Georgia Air Show, returns Saturday and Sunday, and the A-10 Demonstration Team will be one of the highlights. The A-10 aircraft, also known as the "Warthog," first took off in 1972 from what was then the Myrtle Beach Air Force Base in South Carolina.
"It's a great airplane to fly, very stable," said Maj. Haden "Gator" Fullam, who's from Rising Fawn. "But what I love most about flying the A-10 is the mission of close air support. Taking care of our guys on the ground."
Fullam is commander of the 10-member demonstration team, and has over 2,000 hours of flight time and flown 541 combat missions over Iraq, Syria and Afghanistan.
He joined the Air Force to honor his grandfathers, who were both fighter pilots during the Vietnam conflict. And in keeping family traditions alive, his younger brother, Jay, and sister-in-law, Erin, also serve as A-10 pilots in the U.S. Air Force.
WONG 2022 will also feature the inaugural AirShow Racing Series, which is the only one of its kinds in the US. The ARS offers a unique approach utilizing two racing lanes with inflatable pylons spaced approximately 600 feet apart to define the three-dimensional track for multiple heats of match-racing competition.
With a pace plane in the lead, a pair of competing aircraft will approach the 4,000-foot-long course, descending below 75 feet to navigate the slalom layout.
The airshow will also feature "Panchito," one of only 32 B-25 bombers still flying. The B-25 was one of the most famous bombers used during World War II and the only combat airplane to see action in every front of every theater of the war.
With some versions having as many as 18 .50 caliber machine guns, it was the most heavily armed aircraft of WWII. It was produced in greater numbers than any other American twin-engine combat aircraft.
For a full list of performers, activities, and ticket options fans can visit the official Wings Over North Georgia air show website, wingsovernorthgeorgia.com.
A variety of ticket options will be offered for the 10th anniversary of WONG. Aviation enthusiasts can purchase advance-only premium patio club, box seating, and general admission tickets for traditional seating options.
There also will be vehicle access to a drive-in, tailgate-style parking section with prime air show viewing opportunities. A four-pack of tickets for $79 is a new option for the 2022 show offering great value for the family or group of friends.
Tickets for the Air Show are now available at www.wingsovernorthgeorgia.com/guest-information/ticket-options.
Tickets must be purchased online and in advance as no tickets will be sold on the day of the air show performances.